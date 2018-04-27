POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron pushes Trump on Iran nuclear deal | Money Talks
French President Emmanuel Macron says he's had a frank discussion about Iran with his American counterpart. Macron hopes his charm and fame can persuade US President Donald Trump not to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear agreement. Elena Casas takes a closer look at the French companies that may be affected if the US hits Iran with more sanctions. And TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris for more on this.
April 27, 2018
