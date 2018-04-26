POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dutch police to investigate possible euthanasia crimes
A police investigation into possible abuse by healthcare professionals into euthanasia cases has triggered a debate in the Netherlands. It's the first criminal investigation since the Dutch legalised euthanasia in 2002. Guests: Rob Jonquiere Executive Director of the World Federation of Right to Die Societies Theo Boer Medical ethics professor, Theo Boer Alistair Thompson Spokesman, Care Not Killing
April 26, 2018
