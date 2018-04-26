POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico's bloody election campaign, Iran’s possible ban on Telegram and Euthanasia in the Netherlands
Mexico's bloody election campaign, Iran’s possible ban on Telegram and Euthanasia in the Netherlands
Suspected drug cartels in Mexico have killed at least 82 politicians since campaigning began last September. The election season has been dubbed the deadliest in recent history. In Iran, the country's most popular messaging app, Telegram, could be blocked. The app was widely used during last year's protests in the country. And in the Netherlands, euthanasia laws are being criticised over potential abuse among some healthcare professionals.
April 26, 2018
