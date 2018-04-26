World Share

DRC Conflict

The African country where war killed 5 million people in a conflict that ended only fifteen years ago is in trouble again. What will it take to keep the peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo? The DRC has one of the biggest UN peace-keeping force anywhere in the world. Why isn’t it helping? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.