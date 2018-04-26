World Share

Newsfeed: Trump and Kanye: Is the bromance real?

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 26, 2018: Watch NewsFeed on Facebook to get the top trending stories. In today’s edition: - Kanye West and Donald Trump - a match made in Twitter heaven but is it In Real Life hell? - The Sambisa forest is used as a base of operation and hideout for the terror group Boko Haram. - The Nigerian government has tweeted they intend to turn the area - which is the size of Lagos - into a centre for tourists. - Xavier Ata Freeman - whose arrival in the world was documented in great detail on social media.