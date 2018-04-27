POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syria’s prisons of torture, valuing vaccines and the fall of a guru
51:57
World
TRT World gained exclusive access to survivors of Saydnaya prison. They speak of their ordeal inside Syria's most notorious prisons. Also as the World Health Organization marks immunization week, we ask whether vaccinations should be mandatory? And Indian Guru Asaram Bapu who is followed by millions is sentenced to life in prison for rape. Is the culture of what they call godmen open to abuse?
April 27, 2018
