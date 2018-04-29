POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Windrush Generation: UK govt threatens immigrants with deportation
In the UK, more than 200 members of parliament are calling on the prime minister to make urgent changes to the law to help so-called Windrush migrants. These are families of immigrants from the Caribbean who went to the UK after the Second World War. Their children were guaranteed the right to live in the UK permanently - but recent changes to immigration law have resulted in many, now in their 50s and 60s, being threatened with deportation. Simon Mcgregor-Wood reports.
