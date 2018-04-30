World Share

Karl Marx’s legacy: Are we entering a new era of socialism?

This week Karl Marx, the so called ‘father of communism’ turns 200. What would he have made of today's world? Is socialism regaining favour as the gap between the have and have-nots continues to grow? Joining us at the Roundtable is Roger Bootle, Chairman of Capital Economics; Eunice Goes, Associate Professor of Politics at Richmond University; John Rees, political activist and author of 'The ABC of Socialism'; and Ben Harris-Quinney, Chairman of The Bow Group, a conservative think tank. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.