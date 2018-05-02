POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are the days of net neutrality numbered?
15:34
BizTech
Last year, under new management, the US Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net neutrality legislation, and critics have been outraged. They say that not only is it threatening freedom of speech but it could create a digital divide between rich and poor. On the other hand, the FCC says ending heavy handed regulation will promote competition and create jobs. Guests: Chris Hansen State legislator in Colorado's House of Representatives. Brent Skorup senior research fellow in the Technology Policy Program at George Mason University
May 2, 2018
