Oriental Movie Metropolis
t is no secret that the world's top film investors are competing to gain a foothold within the Chinese movie market. While some foreign producers try to penetrate the East Asian country by using it as a movie setting, others do their best to find deals to help import their 'in the can' celluloid products for exhibition there. But to keep the unique national voice of Chinese cinema, conglomerate giant Dalian Wanda Group, has launched the world's biggest studio in the city of Qingdao. And now all eyes have turned towards this movie backlot called the Oriental Movie Metropolis.
May 2, 2018
