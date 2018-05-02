World Share

Creating dynasties: Is there power in keeping it in the family?

How do certain families rise to the top and stay there? Was it money or good genes that allowed George W Bush senior and junior to become US Presidents? Families like the Rockefellers, Kennedys and Gandhis represent generations of success. When does the power of family dynasties start to affect democracy? Joining us at the Roundtable is Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics at the University of Birmingham; Vasundhara Sirnate from the Travers Department of Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley, Kurt Barling, Professor of Journalism at Middlesex University; and historian and author Justin Wintle. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.