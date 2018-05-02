POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BP, Total, and other oil majors see profits jump | Money Talks
05:16
BizTech
BP, Total, and other oil majors see profits jump | Money Talks
Big profits for Big Oil. The British energy major BP says it's earnings jumped 71% in the first three months of this year. The company has been held back in recent years by the global oil glut and penalties it had to pay since a massive 2010 oil spill. But as Mobin Nasir reports, BP appears ready to leave these troubles behind. We spoke to Professor Neil Kellard, a Finance Professor at the University of Essex in the UK who says big oil companies are likely to see more profits through the rest of the year.
May 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?