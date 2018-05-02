BizTech Share

Workers around the world mark Labour Day | Money Talks

It's May 1st and workers in many parts of the world are marking Labour Day. And even though the global economy is recovering strongly from the 2008 financial crisis, millions of people who work for a living, are finding it harder than ever to make ends meet. Many of those people have used the occassion to make their voices heard. In Hong Kong, around 5,000 workers marched to call on employers to stop taking money from pension funds to cover other expenses. The soaring cost of living in Hong Kong has left many of its neediest residents struggling to get by. But while low-paid workers ask the government to raise the minimum wage, many small businesses say they simply can't afford the additional costs. Patrick Fok has this report from Hong Kong. And for more, TRT World's Editor at large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.