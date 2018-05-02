World Share

Armenia Shutdown: Ruling party to support 'peoples candidate'

Armenia's ruling Republican Party has made a u-turn and says it will support any candidate that receives backing from a third of parliament. With that announcment, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, says he'll get all the votes he needs - despite being refused the post on Tuesday. Pashinyan, who encouraged civil disobedience, was the only candidate for the post after leading weeks of anti government protests. Tens of thousands of people blocked several government buildings, roads and highways across the country. Iolo ap Daffyd reports.