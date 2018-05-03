World Share

Will protests force Daniel Ortega to resign?

Daniel Ortega held a mass rally in the capital Managua on Monday, with loyalists and government workers defending his administration. But with dozens of protesters now dead, Ortega may find it hard to reconcile with his opposition. Guests: James Poke Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group Natasha Ezrow Professor of Latin American politics at the University of Essex Brandon Quintanilla Nicaraguan activist