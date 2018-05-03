BizTech Share

Apple earnings surprise, Snap disappoints | Money Talks

Apple and Snap, wrapped up a string of tech earnings in the US. Both companies were considered major tech disruptors, when they first entered the market. But now, they’re seeing contrasting growth in their products. Meanwhile, Facebook is treading carefully with its strategy, following a major data scandal. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this Santosh Rao joins us from New York. He is Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners.