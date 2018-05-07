May 7, 2018
02:35
02:35
More Videos
Armenia Economy: Protesters demand reforms for prosperity
Another politically charged week is expected in Armenia. A second parliamentary vote to select a prime minister is scheduled for Tuesday. Political uncertainty has seen tens of thousands of demonstrators out on the streets and a nationwide strike that brought the country to a standstill. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, protestors are hoping that political change will bring about much needed economic reforms.
More Videos