POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Armenia Economy: Protesters demand reforms for prosperity
02:35
BizTech
Armenia Economy: Protesters demand reforms for prosperity
Another politically charged week is expected in Armenia. A second parliamentary vote to select a prime minister is scheduled for Tuesday. Political uncertainty has seen tens of thousands of demonstrators out on the streets and a nationwide strike that brought the country to a standstill. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, protestors are hoping that political change will bring about much needed economic reforms.
May 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?