Turkey's presidential candidates announced
02:46
World
The parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on June 24, in Turkey. Seven candidates will run for the presidency. Here are the facts you should know about them. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToHOFtKZ6iY 5 facts about Muharrem Ince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ajp0KJiC24 5 facts about Meral Aksener https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpdlQNDeQA0 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQI4L646lR0 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNiEukyt1z8 5 facts about Dogu Perincek https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1oiZT0emLU
May 7, 2018
