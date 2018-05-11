BizTech Share

Facebook attracts companies despite data breach | Money Talks

In the last month, a data scandal, angry lawmakers and a high profile developers' conference have taken Facebook on a roller coaster ride. But the social media giant's most recent set of quarterly earnings show it isn’t losing its appeal with consumers. Hundreds of thousands of companies continue to use the site and its Instagram service every day to promote their services. And at least one of them has no plans to stop, as Nick Harper reports from New York. Chetan Sharma, CEO of Chetan Sharma Consulting, joins us from Seattle.