Lebanon Elections: Hariri's bloc loses a third of parliament seats

The Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri's political group has lost a third of its seats in parliament. Despite this loss Hariri is still likely to form the next government because of the sectarian power-sharing system, which only allows Sunni Muslims to become prime minister. Voter turnout was low, but Hariri maintains that - the result IS a boost for democracy in Lebanon. Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Beirut.