World Share

Why is the Vatican quiet on the trial of Cardinal George Pell?

Cardinal George Pell pled not guilty in Australia to allegations of sex abuse that took place in the 1960s and 1970s. The specifics of the charges can't be released under Australian law, but some are asking what the Church knows since the Vatican refuses to voice its support for its third highest ranking official. Guests: Tim Lennon President of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests Robert Gahl Professor at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross Judy Courtin Lawyer who represents victims of institutionalised sexual abuse