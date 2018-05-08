May 8, 2018
02:37
Job shortage drives Armenian workers to Russia | Money Talks
Another politically charged week is expected in the Armenian republic. A second parliamentary vote to select a new prime minister is set for Tuesday. Political uncertainty has seen tens of thousands of demonstrators out on the streets and a nationwide strike that brought the country to a standstill. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, protestors are hoping that political change will bring about sorely needed economic reforms.
