POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices hit four-year high on Iran tensions | Money Talks
06:28
BizTech
Oil prices hit four-year high on Iran tensions | Money Talks
Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the future of the Iran nuclear deal have pushed oil prices to their highest level in four years. Brent crude hit $75 a barrel, while US crude prices topped $70. Markets are bracing for the worst - a US exit from the Iran agreement and a return of sanctions. Laila Humairah has more. For more on this Stephen Schork joins us from Villanova, Pennsylvania. He is the editor of The Schork Report, which analyses the global energy markets.
May 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?