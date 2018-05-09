World Share

Is austerity causing a rise in violent crime in the UK?

The number of killings in London has gone up by 44% in the last year. Mayor Sadiq Khan says the city's police force is overstretched and under-resourced. Are austerity cuts causing the rise in crime?​ Joining us at the Roundtable is Ben Harris-Quinney, Chairman of The Bow Group; Justin Finlayson, a London youth worker; Rakin Fetuga, the Director of ‘Save Our Boys’; and Dal Babu, former Chief Superintendent of London’s Metropolitan Police. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.