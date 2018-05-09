Meninas Madrid Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Culture
Diego Velazquez's iconic Spanish image 'Las Meninas' is considered a revolutionary piece of art. And now, hundreds of years after it was made, it has been given a new life in 3D and let loose on the busy streets of Madrid. Antonio Azzato, the designer behind the street art project, hopes that through interacting with the sculptures on the streets, people will be inspired to return to the museum to see Velazquez's work in all its glory.
May 9, 2018
