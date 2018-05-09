Istanbul International Literature Festival | Literature | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul International Literature Festival
ITEF, Istanbul's International literature Festival is in full swing with it's tenth edition. The festival named after Ahmet Hamdi Tanpinar, a famous modernist Turkish poet, novelist and critic, is being held under the theme "We Follow Literature" this year. Showcase speaks to Nermin Mollaoglu, literary agent and co-founder of the festival, for more on what festival goers can expect from this year's edition of ITEF.
May 9, 2018
