Australia's government boosts spending as tax collection rises | Money Talks

For ten years, Australia's government has been spending more than it takes in taxes. It's been trying to boost economic growth. But now, Treasurer Scott Morrison says he has a plan to rein in the government's finances, and give a boost to those who need it the most. Mobin Nasir reports. Saul Eslake is an Australian economist. He says this budget forecasts a return to surplus a year earlier than the government's previous estimate in 2017.