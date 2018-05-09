World Share

What does the customs union mean to the UK?

The latest battle in the Brexit negotiations is over the UK’s membership of the Customs union – an agreement which limits import taxes and other financial trade barriers. If the UK leaves there will be a complex web of customs procedures to unravel, maybe even a hard Irish border. But if they don't, what happens next? Where will the UK be left when the trade talks are over? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.