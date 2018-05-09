POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who killed a Palestinian, receives a hero’s welcome
01:52
World
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who killed a Palestinian, receives a hero’s welcome
An Israeli soldier who shot an injured Palestinian in the head at point-blank range was freed from prison after serving a nine month jail sentence. Elor Azaria was convicted of manslaughter and initially sentenced to 18 months in prison for killing Abdul Fatah al Sharif in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Armed forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot later reduced the term by four months, and in March a parole board ordered a further cut.
May 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?