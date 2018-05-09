World Share

Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who killed a Palestinian, receives a hero’s welcome

An Israeli soldier who shot an injured Palestinian in the head at point-blank range was freed from prison after serving a nine month jail sentence. Elor Azaria was convicted of manslaughter and initially sentenced to 18 months in prison for killing Abdul Fatah al Sharif in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Armed forces chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot later reduced the term by four months, and in March a parole board ordered a further cut.