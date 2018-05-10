May 10, 2018
01:45
01:45
CIA Appointment: CIA Director nominee faces confirmation hearing
The woman tipped to be the first female head of the CIA faced senators at her confirmation hearing. Gina Haspel is widely respected in intelligence circles. The hearing was dominated by questions about Haspel's role in the use of harsh interrogation methods during former President George W. Bush's administration, as well as the destruction of videotapes documenting the tactics. Ben Tornquist reports
