POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: US embassy in Jerusalem to open next week
02:35
World
Israel-Palestine Tensions: US embassy in Jerusalem to open next week
The US's new embassy will open in Jerusalem next week. The controversial move, along with the US decision to recognise the city as Israel's capital has been universally rejected by the international community. East Jerusalem is claimed by Palestinians as their capital of a future state. The announcement in December, brought international condemnation and a swift gathering of Muslim nations in Istanbul. Francis Collings reports on the reaction since then.
May 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?