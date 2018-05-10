POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will push for Basque autonomy survive?
11:56
World
Will push for Basque autonomy survive?
After ETA's declaration to disband, Spain now has to decide what to do with the former members of the Basque separatist movement. Its violent campaign for an independent state killed hundreds of people. Now defeated after six decades, many former fighters are asking to go home. Guests: Andrew Dowling Senior lecturer in Hispanic Studies at Cardiff University Carlos Silva. Senior member of the pro-unity political party - Union, Progress and Democracy.
May 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?