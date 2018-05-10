POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump: Warmonger or Nobel peacebroker?
26:00
World
Trump: Warmonger or Nobel peacebroker?
Trump's broken away from the landmark Iran nuclear deal, ignoring all protests from his allies. But it’s not all bad news - he’s also been nominated for a Nobel peace prize for his so-called "tireless work to bring peace to our world", especially between North and South Korea. Can he really take the credit for that? And could he actually win? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was… Nazenin Ansari - Iranian / British Journalist John Gizzi - White House correspondent Professor Scott Lucas - Professor of American Studies at Birmingham University
May 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?