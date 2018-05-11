What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Another Brick in The Wall: Turkish version | Music | Showcase

The Istanbul Foundation for People with Mental Disabilities has just released their version of Pink Floyd's hit song 'Another Brick in the Wall'. Roger Waters, singer-songwriter and co-founder of the legendary British rock band has given İZEV the rights to use the song free of change. The foundation has recorded a music video, where young people with mental disabilities sing the Turkish version of the song alongside famous artists including Selda Bağcan, Funda Arar, Kubat and Koray Avcı.