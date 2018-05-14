World Share

Indonesia Bombings: Police HG targeted following church bombings

Police in Indonesia say a family on two motorbikes was behind another suicide attack in the country's second largest city of Surabaya. Six civilians and four police officers were injured. Authorities also say an eight-year-old girl, believed to be the daughter the assailants, survived the attack. The bombings took place one day after another family of six carried out a similar attack on three churches in the city. Melinda Nucifora reports.