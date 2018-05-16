POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
America going it alone, the plight of China’s dissidents and Dubai’s missing princess
51:48
World
America going it alone, the plight of China’s dissidents and Dubai’s missing princess
After pulling out of the Iran deal and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, we ask if the United States is isolating itself on the world stage. Also Liu Xia, the widow of the late Chinese dissident, and Nobel peace prize winner Liu Xiaobo says she is ready to die under house arrest. And the daughter of the UAE's emir is missing, we speak to her friend who says she witnessed her kidnapping.
May 16, 2018
