Cenedella's lawsuit against the art world | Showcase

Lawyers representing some of the most well-known museums in the United States are challenging a $100 million lawsuit laid against them by controversial artist Robert Cenedella. Cenedella has accused the institutions in question of behaving like a 'corporate cartel'. Everyone from art critics to culture journalists have had a lot to say about the lawsuit and we spoke to Evan Siegel, who is covering this story for the dailybeast.com.