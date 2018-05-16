POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could foreign pressure force the release of the late Liu Xiaobo’s widow Liu Xia?
14:18
World
Could foreign pressure force the release of the late Liu Xiaobo’s widow Liu Xia?
For the last 8 years Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo has been under house arrest. She has never been charged with an offence and now says she has no reason to live. International calls to allow her to fly to Germany where she's been offered asylum have fallen on deaf ears in China. So how far is the communist party willing to go to silence its critics and their families? Guests: Jared Genser Founder of Freedom Now and a lawyer for Liu Xia Xu Qinduo Former chief correspondent for China Radio International.
May 16, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?