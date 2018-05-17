World Share

Trump vs. Iran

The Iran nuclear deal signified a warming of relations with the west. Now US President Trump, with the vocal support of Israel, has pushed Iran back out into the cold. Is he going to stop at sanctions – or could the diplomatic breakdown lead to conflict? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World