Iraq Elections: Iraqis hopeful as new coalition takes the lead

In Iraq, more than 90 percent of votes have been counted after Saturday's election. A coalition of parties - determined to create a secular democracy - is leading, and looks sure to unseat Prime Minister Haider al Abadi. The coalition is lead by firebrand cleric, Muqtada al Sadr. Some foreign countries may be weary of his popular sway. But many Iraqis think it's a chance to have new faces in office. Ash Gallagher reports from Baghdad.