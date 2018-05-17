POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has the international community abandoned the Palestinians?
As Gaza erupted, there were also protests across the West Bank, which is under the nominal control of the Palestinian Authority headed by Mahmoud Abbas, but still under military occupation by Israel. How has Trump's embassy move changed the dynamics of the Israel-Palestine conflict? And has Palestinian leadership failed? Guests: Abdullah Abdullah Head of Political Committee Palestinian Legislative Council Mariam Barghouti Palestinian writer Dr Mustafa Barghouti Head of the Palestinian National Initiative
May 17, 2018
