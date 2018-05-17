BizTech Share

IMF expects Asia to grow 5.6% in 2018-19 | Money Talks

The IMF expects growth in Asia to stay strong in the near term. Patrick Fok spoke with the IMF's Asia Pacific Department director Changyong Rhee. He says in the short term, more protective trade policies, higher interest rates and geopolitical risks could derail the momentum. Whilst leaders from China, Japan and South Korea have met in Tokyo for a three-way business summit, for the first time since 2015. The talks between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in focused on speeding up talks to set up a free trade area. Li also wants to accelerate the establishment of a broader 16-nation bloc known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. With a combined GDP of around 21 trillion dollars, it could become the world's largest trading bloc. Denuclearisation of North Korea was also high on the agenda.