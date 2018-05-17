Companies brace for impact of Iran sanctions | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It is back to square one for US sanctions against Iran. The US President Donald Trump's decision to remove the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement is leaving many US government officials scrambling to deal with the fallout. As Laila Humairah reports, it is likely to not only hurt Iran's economy, but also many big international companies. For more on this, Ellen Wald joins us from Philadelphia. She is the president of energy and geopolitics advisory firm, Transversal Consulting.
May 17, 2018
