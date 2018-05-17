BizTech Share

Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad calls for probe into 1MDB scandal | Money Talks

Newly elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has vowed to bring back billions of dollars allegedly stolen from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. According to Reuters, he plans to appoint a finance ministry adviser to restart the 1MDB probe. For more on this Leslie Lau joins us from Kuala Lumpur. He is the Managing Editor of Malaysia's oldest English language newspaper, the Malay Mail.