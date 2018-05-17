BizTech Share

Economic challenges await Iraq's new government | Money Talks

Voters in Iraq have dumped the incumbents, in favour of an alliance of parties whose campaign focused on reviving the economy and cracking down on corruption. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the new government could face even bigger challenges ahead. For more on this, we bring in Linda Bil-mes in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is a Senior Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.