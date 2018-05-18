POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Iraq's elections bring stability to Iraq?
Will Iraq's elections bring stability to Iraq?
Iraqi elections may result in a commanding victory for Moqtada al Sadr, but the turnout was the worst since the fall of Saddam - a sign maybe the Iraqi people were fed up with the incumbents. And Moqtada al Sadr certainly offers something different. So, could he and his coalition be the ones to finally bring stability to Iraq? Guets: Hisham al Alawi Iraqi Ambassador to the Netherlands Saad al Muttalibi Member of Baghdad's local government with the ruling State of Law coalition Douglas Ollivant Managing partner of Mantid International Anas Altikriti Chief Executive of The Cordoba Foundation
May 18, 2018
