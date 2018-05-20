POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Texas School Shooting: Tributes paid as Santa Fe victims identified
02:12
World
Texas School Shooting: Tributes paid as Santa Fe victims identified
The family of teenager Dimitrios Pag-ourt-zis, who killed ten people at a Texas high school, have offered condolences to the victims. They say what happened "seems incompatible with the boy we love." The 17 year old student armed with a rifle and a handgun walked into a classroom at the Santa Fe High School on Friday and started shooting. The motive for the shooting isn't yet known. From Texas, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
May 20, 2018
