May 20, 2018
02:12
02:12
Texas School Shooting: Tributes paid as Santa Fe victims identified
The family of teenager Dimitrios Pag-ourt-zis, who killed ten people at a Texas high school, have offered condolences to the victims. They say what happened "seems incompatible with the boy we love." The 17 year old student armed with a rifle and a handgun walked into a classroom at the Santa Fe High School on Friday and started shooting. The motive for the shooting isn't yet known. From Texas, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
