The Future Starts Here | Exhibitions | Showcase

London's Victoria and Albert museum is looking to the future with 100 items from around the world on display in an exhibition that explores the vital role that technology plays in shaping what's to come. For more on this we speak to Philipp Boeing. Boeing is the co-founder of Bento Bio, a portable DNA analysis lab that is on display at the Future Starts Here exhibition. 'The Future Starts Here' is a dystopian, audio-visual sensory experience and as Miranda Atty reports, some of that experience is left up to the visitors to create.
May 22, 2018
