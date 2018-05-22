What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Does the UK need a royal family?

British Republicans say enough is enough for what are basically ceremonial positions. But many retailers are still chanting ‘long live the queen.’ The royal faimly is a massive drawc for tourists, and Queen Elizabeth has become a 200 billion dollar brand for British-made goods. But is that enough to justify the centuries-old institution? Guests: Dickie Arbiter Queen Elizabeth II's former Press Secretary Peter Kellow UK's Democratic Republican Party