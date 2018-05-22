World Share

Venezuela Votes

In his six years in office, Venezuela’s President Maduro has watched his country plunge into a political, economic and social crisis. If he is voted in again, as is expected, can he turn his country's fortunes around? Or is it creeping towards a dictatorship? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.